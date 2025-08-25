/Splinter Cell: Deathwatch features Sushin Shyam's Aavesham track, Composer calls out Netflix for lack of credit

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an upcoming adult animated espionage television series based on Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell video game franchise. The show, which is set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix in October, is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The series featuring the Aavesham track has been called out by the composer Sushin Shyam for not giving credit.

What did Sushin Shyam say about not getting credit for the track not being given by Netflix?

The makers of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch trailer were released recently and have left fans excited. However, amid this, a track from Fahadh Faasil's starrer has been featured, which has been sung by global icon Hanumankind. The track used in The Last Dance in the series did not give acknowledgment to Sushin Shyam or Hanumankind.

To make Netflix more aware of it, Sushin expressed his views directly in the comment section of the YouTube trailer, writing, "Thanks Netflix for featuring my track! Would've been cooler if my name had made it to the credits too!".

Several netizens also came out in support of Sushin Shyam, and one user wrote, "At least credit the creator of the music, Sushin Shyam. This is so shameless". Another user wrote, "Netflix, you guys are a big company. But you should give credit where credit is due. Sushin Shyam made that track for Aavesham, but you guys used it for this trailer. Give credit where credit is due". "The last dance song by Hanumankind and Sushin Shyam is used in the trailer", wrote the third user.

All about Sushin Shyam

Sushin Shyam is an Indian music composer, instrumentalist, and singer who predominantly works with Malayalam cinema. He honed his skills during a two-year stint working with music director Deepak Dev.