/Love in Vietnam trailer: Shantanu Maheshwari-Avneet Kaur starrer unfolds musical saga of love and culture

The makers of Love in Vietnam have finally unveiled the trailer, much to the excitement of fans. The film, featuring Shantanu Maheshwari, Kha Ngan, and Avneet Kaur in lead roles, is all set to release in cinemas next month, promising a tale of romance with a blend of music and culture as well. It is the first-ever India-Vietnam co-produced film, which has intense chemistry among the leads.

Trailer of Love in Vietnam, netizens react

The trailer has showcased intense chemistry between the leads with soulful music in the background throughout. The glimpse of the trailer has also shown how it transcends borders, speaks in silence, and sings through every glance. It follows how the characters find themselves falling in love despite their different backgrounds.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, netizens took to the comment section to give their views about the trailer. One user wrote, "I absolutely loved watching the trailer! The visuals, the music, the storyline, everything seems so captivating. Can't wait to experience the magic on the big screen! The anticipation is building up and I'm sure this movie is going to be a blockbuster hit". Another user wrote, "From Did lil masters to Love in Vietnam, so proud of your journey akay!" "Nice story", wrote the third user.

All about Love in Vietnam

Love in Vietnam is inspired by the global bestseller Madonna in a Fur Coat, which is written by Sabahattin Ali, and the film, which promises a timeless story. It is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, presented by Zee Studios, and produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment, and Samten Hills, Dalat.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra expecting first child with husband Raghav Chadha