/Veteran actor Dinesh Mangaluru, best known for KGF, dies at 55 due to prolonged illness

Renowned veteran Kannada actor Dinesh Managluru, who won the hearts with his acting skills in several Kannada films, has passed away at the age of 55. He had won a place in the hearts of the audience with his simple personality, natural acting, and laugh-out-loud dialogues.

What is the exact cause of death of Dinesh Mangaluru?

As per reports, Dinesh Mangaluru was ill for quite some time and breathed his last at his home in Kundapura in Udupi district. Soon, after the news of his death spread, fans and the film industry mourned the demise of the popular actor.

As per reports, he had passed away at 3:30 am on Monday at his own residence. Dinesh had been in Surgeon's hospital for the past five days, reportedly due to a brain hemorrhage.

Netizens flooded social media to mourn for the actor and pay tribute to him. One user wrote, "Saddened by the passing of talented performer & art director Dinesh Mangalore. I fondly remember our days of working together in ‘Aa Dinagalu’ — he would claim with/ pride that his character Seetaram Shetty was the movie’s comedy relief :) His contributions to stage & film will be remembered".

All about Dinesh Mangaluru

Dinesh worked in many superhit films in his career. But after the brilliant role of Bombay Don in superstar Yash's 'KGF', Dinesh's identity became even stronger. In his career, he acted in many memorable films like 'Uligedavaru Kandanthe', 'Rana Vikrama', 'Ambari', 'Sawari', 'Inthi Ninna Preethiya', 'Aa Dinagalu', 'Slum Bala', 'Durga', 'Smile', 'Athithi', 'Prema', 'Nagamandala', and 'Shubham'. Apart from this, he has also worked as an art director in films like 'Number 73' and 'Shantinivas'.