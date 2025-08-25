Add as a preferred source on Google

  Veteran actor Dinesh Mangaluru, best known for KGF, dies at 55 due to prolonged illness

Veteran actor Dinesh Mangaluru, best known for KGF, dies at 55 due to prolonged illness

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 13:31 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 13:31 IST
Dinesh Mangaluru Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Renowned actor Dinesh Mangaluru, who is best known for his roles in several films, including KGF and Kirik Party, among others, has passed away at the age of 55. The actor breathed his last at his residence.  

Renowned veteran Kannada actor Dinesh Managluru, who won the hearts with his acting skills in several Kannada films, has passed away at the age of 55. He had won a place in the hearts of the audience with his simple personality, natural acting, and laugh-out-loud dialogues.

What is the exact cause of death of Dinesh Mangaluru?

As per reports, Dinesh Mangaluru was ill for quite some time and breathed his last at his home in Kundapura in Udupi district. Soon, after the news of his death spread, fans and the film industry mourned the demise of the popular actor.

As per reports, he had passed away at 3:30 am on Monday at his own residence. Dinesh had been in Surgeon's hospital for the past five days, reportedly due to a brain hemorrhage.

Netizens flooded social media to mourn for the actor and pay tribute to him. One user wrote, "Saddened by the passing of talented performer & art director Dinesh Mangalore. I fondly remember our days of working together in ‘Aa Dinagalu’ — he would claim with/ pride that his character Seetaram Shetty was the movie’s comedy relief :) His contributions to stage & film will be remembered".

All about Dinesh Mangaluru

Dinesh worked in many superhit films in his career. But after the brilliant role of Bombay Don in superstar Yash's 'KGF', Dinesh's identity became even stronger. In his career, he acted in many memorable films like 'Uligedavaru Kandanthe', 'Rana Vikrama', 'Ambari', 'Sawari', 'Inthi Ninna Preethiya', 'Aa Dinagalu', 'Slum Bala', 'Durga', 'Smile', 'Athithi', 'Prema', 'Nagamandala', and 'Shubham'. Apart from this, he has also worked as an art director in films like 'Number 73' and 'Shantinivas'.

He also made his mark in the field of theatre and played important roles in many plays. With the passing of Dinesh Mangalore, one of the most loyal artists of Kannada, the Kannada art scene has lost another great artist.

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at Wion, with over three years of experience.

