/Norman Reedus’ son, Mingus, enters not guilty plea in assault and harassment case

Mingus Reedus, the son of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and model Helena Christensen, has pleaded not guilty after being arrested in Manhattan over the weekend in connection with an alleged assault and harassment case. He faces charges of assault, harassment, and criminal obstruction of breathing after police responded to an assault in progress on Saturday, Aug. 23. Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old woman with minor injuries to her neck and leg. The investigation is still ongoing.

Details of the incident

According to a report by USA Today, police responded to a call involving a 33-year-old woman, identified as Reedus’s girlfriend, who claimed she had been assaulted. Reedus was initially taken into custody on charges of third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing. Authorities allege that the woman was punched, choked, and slammed to the ground before officers arrived. She was later taken to a nearby hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Lawyer responds to allegations

Reedus’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, in a statement to TMZ, said, "Mingus is presumed innocent and has pled not guilty. As the facts emerge, his innocence will become clear." She also claimed that the woman had attempted to take sleeping pills to end her life and that the couple had already ended their five-month relationship before the incident. Following the arrest, the woman was seen leaving the NYPD’s 10th Precinct and reportedly described the situation as a misunderstanding.

Mingus Reedus' past allegations

This is not the first time Reedus has faced such allegations. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being accused of hitting a woman in the face. At the time, he maintained that he had thrown his arms out in self-defence and alleged that the woman and her friends, who he claimed were intoxicated, were the aggressors.