/Reggie Carroll, Baltimore comedian known as ‘Knockout King of Comedy,’ shot dead in Mississippi

Reggie Carroll, a popular Baltimore comedian known as the ‘Knockout King of Comedy,’ was shot dead in Mississippi. He was 52. Law enforcement officials shared that the shooting took place in Southaven last week. Police arrived on the scene after getting a call about a shooting, and Reggie was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite attempts by the police and first responders to revive him, Reggie succumbed to his wounds.

Police confirm arrest in shooting

In an official statement to the press, the Southaven Police Department shared, "One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts [are] with the family of Mr. Carroll," police added in an update on Saturday, Aug. 23. "Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding." The investigation is currently underway and more details on the motivations behind the attack are expected in the coming days.

Career in comedy and television

Reggie Carroll toured the United States and appeared on numerous television shows over the years, including The Parkers and the TV movie Rent & Go. He also produced and hosted the 2023 comedy special Knockout Kings of Comedy.

Tributes from Mo’Nique and family

He was close friends with Academy Award-winning actress and comedian Mo'Nique; the two collaborated several times and started their comedy careers at the same time. The actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late friend, writing, "This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you'll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together."

Carroll's brother, Jonathan Carroll, also thanked friends, family and fans for their support via Facebook: "To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received — thank you!!!"