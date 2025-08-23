Add as a preferred source on Google

Shocking! Emily in Paris assistant director dies on set while filming season 5

Published: Aug 23, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 20:59 IST
Emily in Paris assistant director dies on set while filming season 5 Photograph: (X)

 Emily in Paris season 5 is currently in production in Venice. 

A shocking incident has occurred on the set of Netflix's popular show Emily in Paris. Diego Borella, an assistant director on the show, has died while shooting the final season of the show. He was 47. The shoot of season 5 has reportedly paused due to the tragedy.

The shooting of the upcoming fifth season was taking place in Venice when the tragedy occurred. Borella collapsed on the set around 7 PM on Thursday, August 21, while filming. While nothing has been confirmed, but Diego reportedly suffered a heart attack.

