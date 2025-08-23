Peacemaker season 2: First episode wows fans; when do new episodes premiere?



Peacemaker is back, and so is the fun! Season 2 of the John Cena–starrer premiered on August 21, three years after the release of Season 1. The new season comes after Cena’s cameo appearance in James Gunn's Superman. In Season 2, Cena once again takes on the role of the titular character, which he first portrayed in Gunn's film The Suicide Squad.

Peacemaker season 2: Release date, plot, and more

The new season is back with the old charm, along with plenty of action, dark humour, bad jokes and unexpected twists as it follows Christopher Smith, who "discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be," according to the synopsis of the show.

Apart from Cena, the other cast members returning for season 2 are: Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma and Robert Patrick. The actors, who are new in this season 2, are: Frank Grillo, Tim Meadows, David Denman and Sol Rodriguez.

The first episode of season 2 has been released, and the audience has loved the chaos and the anti-hero vibes that Peacemaker has returned with.

Those who have enjoyed the first episode and are wondering when the second episode of the show is coming, don't worry, we have got you covered.

What is the new episode of Peacemaker season 2 releasing?

The first episode of Peacemaker season 2 is currently available to watch on HBO Max and Jio Hotstar in India.



The new episodes will be released on a weekly basis on Thursdays at 9 pm ET. In India, the episodes will be released on Friday at 6:30 am.

Check the schedule here:

Released: Episode 1 (Aug 21): "The Ties That Grind"

Episode 2 (Aug 28): "A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird"

Episode 3(Sept 4): "Another Rick up My

Sleeve"

Episode 4(Sept 11): "Need I Say Door"

Episode 5(Sept 18): "Back to the Suture"

Episode 6 (Sept 25)

Episode 7 (Oct 2)