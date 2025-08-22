Weekend watchlist: Maa, F1: The Movie, Bigg Boss 19, Peacemaker 2 and more

Check the shows and movies that you can watch this weekend! From Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie, Bigg Boss Season 19 to Peacemaker Season 2, here are the shows that is set to release on Netflix, Prime Video, and Jio Hotstar.
The weekend is here, and if you are still wondering what to watch, then your search is over. In this article, we have curated a list of shows and movies that you can watch this weekend. The list includes Brad Pitt's F1: The movie, which is available for rent. The other movies and shows that will be released across Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and Netflix, among others. Check the list
Available on: Jio Hostar
Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick and Frank Grillo.
The WWE star is back with season 2 of the fan-favourite show, and has Cena reprising his titular role of Christopher Smith/Peacemaker. The show has Rick Flagg Sr hunting the DC antihero.
Available on: Netflix
Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Directed by Vishal Fura, the mythological horror thriller revolves around Ambika, who, along with her daughter, travels to her late husband's village. However, they soon become trapped there as the mother fights a demon.
Available on: Prime Video(rent)
Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sports drama revolves around Sonny Hayes, a 1990s racer, who has been living a life away from the track. However, he has been called back to his old life by his friends to save his team from being sold.
Available on: Jio Hotstar
Bigg Boss is back with season 19. Titled Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, the new season have superstar Salman Khan as host with a brand new home, theme, rules and contestants. The new season is set to premiere on Aug 24, 2025. The reality show will air on Colors TV and stream on Jio Hotstar
Available on: Prime Video(rent)
Cast: Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa
Directed by Lasse Hallstrom, the romantic adventure drama is an official adaptation of JP Monninger's novel of the same name. Set in Europe, the movie revolves around Heather Mulgrew, who meets a stranger, Jack and together they embark on a journey.