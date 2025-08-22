LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Weekend Watchlist 2025: Maa, F1: The Movie, Bigg Boss 19, Peacemaker 2 & More

Weekend watchlist: Maa, F1: The Movie, Bigg Boss 19, Peacemaker 2 and more

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 22, 2025, 22:23 IST | Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 22:23 IST

Check the shows and movies that you can watch this weekend! From Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie, Bigg Boss Season 19 to Peacemaker Season 2, here are the shows that is set to release on Netflix, Prime Video, and Jio Hotstar.

Weekend watchlist
1 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Weekend watchlist

The weekend is here, and if you are still wondering what to watch, then your search is over. In this article, we have curated a list of shows and movies that you can watch this weekend. The list includes Brad Pitt's F1: The movie, which is available for rent. The other movies and shows that will be released across Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and Netflix, among others. Check the list

Peacemaker season 2
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Peacemaker season 2

Available on: Jio Hostar

Cast: John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick and Frank Grillo.

The WWE star is back with season 2 of the fan-favourite show, and has Cena reprising his titular role of Christopher Smith/Peacemaker. The show has Rick Flagg Sr hunting the DC antihero.

Maa
3 / 6
(Photograph: X/Netflix)

Maa

Available on: Netflix

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Directed by Vishal Fura, the mythological horror thriller revolves around Ambika, who, along with her daughter, travels to her late husband's village. However, they soon become trapped there as the mother fights a demon.

F1: The Movie
4 / 6
(Photograph: X)

F1: The Movie

Available on: Prime Video(rent)

Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sports drama revolves around Sonny Hayes, a 1990s racer, who has been living a life away from the track. However, he has been called back to his old life by his friends to save his team from being sold.

Bigg Boss 19
5 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Bigg Boss 19

Available on: Jio Hotstar

Bigg Boss is back with season 19. Titled Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, the new season have superstar Salman Khan as host with a brand new home, theme, rules and contestants. The new season is set to premiere on Aug 24, 2025. The reality show will air on Colors TV and stream on Jio Hotstar

The Map That Leads To You
6 / 6
(Photograph: X)

The Map That Leads To You

Available on: Prime Video(rent)

Cast: Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa

Directed by Lasse Hallstrom, the romantic adventure drama is an official adaptation of JP Monninger's novel of the same name. Set in Europe, the movie revolves around Heather Mulgrew, who meets a stranger, Jack and together they embark on a journey.

Trending Photo

Weekend watchlist: Maa, F1: The Movie, Bigg Boss 19, Peacemaker 2 and more
6

Weekend watchlist: Maa, F1: The Movie, Bigg Boss 19, Peacemaker 2 and more

Alien technology: Is the B-2 bomber’s wing linked to UFO debris?
7

Alien technology: Is the B-2 bomber’s wing linked to UFO debris?

Subamrine vs tsunamis- The SHOCKING truth about surviving nature's deadliest waves
3

Subamrine vs tsunamis- The SHOCKING truth about surviving nature's deadliest waves

B-2 bomber isn’t as huge as you think: See how it compares to the 3 largest military jets
7

B-2 bomber isn’t as huge as you think: See how it compares to the 3 largest military jets

Did B-2 bomber radar technology come from a UFO crash?
7

Did B-2 bomber radar technology come from a UFO crash?