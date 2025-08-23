/Dexter: Original Sin cancelled despite renewal announcement by Paramount? Know why

Dexter fans might be up for some disappointing news! Crime drama Dexter: Original Sin, a title prequel to the show Dexter, which was initially renewed for the second season, has reportedly been cancelled by Paramount due to certain circumstances. This news has left netizens pondering about it and curious about what led to the drastic decision. Let's delve into more details.

Why has Dexter: Original Sin been cancelled?

Showtime had earlier announced a second season renewal of Dexter: Original Sin in April, six weeks after the 1991-based series. However, as per reports, the show had been on hiatus since production had wrapped, and no start date for the production of season 2 was ever scheduled.

Moreover, after the leadership changes in Paramount, the Dexter franchise was then shifted from Showtime to Paramount Television Studios under Matt Thunell. According to several reports, Paramount's decision has also led to a focus on the Resurrection show, which continues the present-day Dexter's story from the original 2006-13 series and the 2021-22 follow-up Dexter: New Blood.

Fans react to Dexter: Original Sin cancellation

Soon after the reported announcement, many flooded the social media platforms with disappointing and angry posts, questioning the makers, Why would they do it after so long. One user wrote, "Dexter Original Sin has been CANCELLED after one season".

Another user wrote, “They ended up canceling Dexter original sin wtfffff???? I’m so sad it had so much potential, bro wtf @paramountplus. Explain, because it was such a successful project, I don’t get why the announcements for season 2 just to cancel everything months later.???”

"Dexter Original Sin getting canceled sucks. I loved that show and its amazing casting. Hopefully, in a couple of years, they will bring it back, but they probably won't. There is just so much story potential for season 2, it's disappointing", wrote the third user.

All about Dexter: Original Sin

Dexter: Original Sin is an American crime drama mystery television series created by Clyde Phillips for Paramount+. A prequel to the television series Dexter (2006–2013).

The first part was set in Miami, 1991, about a young Dexter Morgan, when his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer. He must learn to channel his inner darkness as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer with the guidance of his father, Harry.