Action-thriller Nobody 2, starring Bob Odenkirk in the lead role, was released in Indian cinemas on August 22. The film's journey, which began in 2021, turned into a little franchise with the release of this second installment. The story of the suburban dad revealed to be a lethal assassin has captured the attention of fans as the chaotic adventure unfolds throughout the film. Let's check out what verdict they have given on social media.

Netizens' reaction to Nobody 2

Soon after the release of the film, many took to their X profiles and shared their views on the film. One user wrote, "For the record, I loved Nobody 2. I didn't think it was as good as the original, but I thought it had the quality of 80s sequels."

Another user wrote, "NOBODY 2 is The Best Action Sequel I Ever Watched, I Give It a 9.5/10 Rating, Good Action/Fight Directing, Ever More Experience. Timo Directed The Best Job He Ever Made It To The Big Screen Cinema. #Nobody2 #Action #ActionFilm".

"Went to see Nobody 2 and it’s just as good as the first one. First one is still better by a smidge, but as a whole it’s great! 7.5 out of 10!", wrote the third user.

A user wrote, "NOBODY 2 is a highly entertaining movie, stuck being a bad sequel. If you loved the first one, you're going to enjoy yourself, and it gives you more of the same. Literally. Down to the opening and very similar story beats and action scenes. Odenkirk is cool tho".

All about Nobody 2

Nobody 2 is a sequel to Nobody, which was released in cinemas in 2021. Directed by Timo Tjahjano, with a screenplay by Derek Koistad and Aaron Rabin. Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Colin Salmon, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath, and Christopher Lloyd reprise their roles from the first film, while John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and Sharon Stone play new characters.

It tells the story of workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell, who takes his family on a much-needed vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. However, he soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a bloodthirsty crime boss.