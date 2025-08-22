LOGIN
  Watched 49 Days? Similar k-dramas you need to check out!

Watched 49 Days? Similar k-dramas you need to check out!

Published: Aug 22, 2025, 19:02 IST

Have you watched the classic K-drama show 49 Days? Here are some of the similar ones you can check out.

K-drama 49 Days features themes of supernatural, reincarnation, suspense, and tragic romance. On the lines of this, it has always created a buzz among netizens and made them more curious with compelling storylines. Here are a few of the shows similar to the K-drama.

Lovers of the Red Sky
The historical romance drama tells the story of Hong Chun Gi, the first female painter at the Dohwaseo Academy, who leads a promising life towards a bright future. Things change when she falls for Ha Ram, a mysterious, visually-impaired soldier.

Blade Man
Blade Man tells the story of a billionaire who develops the ability to manifest his anger in the form of knives that erupt from his body. He meets and falls in love with a girl who tries to understand him.

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me
The series is set during Hae-ra's trip to Slovenia, in which she unknowingly runs into Soo-ho, her childhood friend, and falls for him. However, their old partners attempt to separate them by any means.

A Korean Odyssey
The supernatural drama tells the story of Son Oh-gong, a mythical creature, who gets imprisoned due to his useless antics. However, he tries to take advantage of Seon-mi, a girl with the third eye, to regain his immortality.

Tomorrow With You
The series tells the story of Yoo So-joon, the CEO of a real estate company, who travels through time whenever he takes the subway. After foreseeing his own death, he marries a photographer in an attempt to avoid the future.

