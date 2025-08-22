From Marley & Me to 777 Charlie: Must-watch films that prove dogs are humans' best friends

Movies that explore the unbreakable bond between humans and their furry friends. From Marley & Me to 777 Charlie, here’s a list of heartwarming and emotional stories that capture the sweet connection between dogs and humans.
Dogs have been said to be humans’ most loyal companions, offering unconditional love. Over the years, the celluloid world has captured this unique bond through compelling and heartwarming stories. Here's a list of must-watch movies that show the incredible bond between humans and their four-legged friends.
Written and directed by Kiranraj K, this Kannada-language film tells the story of a rude and lonely man who works at a factory. His life changes forever when a stray Labrador dog enters it. The movie is a sweet and emotional story of the bond between a human and his furry companion.
Directed by Brandon Camp, this adventure-drama is a reboot of the 1974 film of the same name. The emotional yet entertaining movie tells the story of a dog who befriends two children, Frankie and Carter. When the siblings get into danger, the dog courageously saves them, proving his loyalty.
Based on a novel by W. Bruce Cameron, this heartwarming story explores themes of loyalty and the deep, unconditional bond between dogs and humans. The dog is reincarnated multiple times to discover the purpose of his life, making the movie a mix of humour and heartfelt moments.
This 1985 Hindi film stars Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon in lead roles. The movie revolves around Ram, who has a pet dog named Moti. After Moti witnesses a murder, the story follows how Ram plans to seek revenge.
Starring Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson, this comedy-drama is a heart-touching story about a couple, John and Jennifer, who adopt a mischievously cute dog named Marley. The movie explores the meaningful bond between humans and their dogs.
A canine classic that every dog lover should watch at least once. Directed by Brian Levant, the family-friendly film revolves around the Newton family, who are initially hesitant to adopt a dog but eventually agree. They name him Beethoven. While he causes chaos in their lives, he soon proves his loyalty and the lengths he will go to protect his family.
This emotional film tells the true story of a dog's loyalty. A remake of Seijirō Kōyama's 1987 Japanese film Hachikō Monogatari, it revolves around an Akita dog named Hachi, whose owner, Professor Wilson, dies. After his passing, Hachi waits for him at the train station every day for years.