/Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulaal skips India; set for global release on this date

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer Aabeer Gulaal is all set to release globally. The film has faced months of delays this past year and faced a ban in India due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The cross-border romance has been directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek B Agrawal. It will hit more than 1000 screens across 75 countries on September 12, 2025.

Aabeer Gulaal release date announced



The film's release date has seen quite a few changes. It was initially slated to release in May but was pushed indefinitely due to escalated cross-border tensions. It was later reported that the film would release on August 29 but now the director has shared that Aabeer Gulaal will get a worldwide release on September 12.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



The film will now premiere globally—everywhere except India.



A statement from the makers accompanied the announcement: “We asked you to make space for love—and you did. The response has been overwhelming. Your love has created more demand than we could have imagined. And so, we’re opening our arms wider.”

About Aabeer Gulaal



Pitched as a feel-good romance, Aabeer Gulaal talks of second chances in love. The film’s music is composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Kumaar.



The film was supposed to be Fawad Khan's comeback film in Bollywood after a long time. His pairing with Vaani Kapoor, a Bollywood star, was welcomed by one and all. Earlier, the film's trailer had created a significant buzz on social media and among the South Asian population across the world owing to Fawad's popularity.