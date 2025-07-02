/Pakistani stars Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi Instagram accounts restored in India, Fawad Khan & Hania Aamir blocked

The Instagram accounts of Pakistani stars Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Ahad Raza Mir, and Danish Taimoor appear to have been restored in India two months after they were banned by the Indian government. The accounts of several Pakistani celebrities were removed after India's Operation Sindoor against terror establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This was in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which led to the deaths of 26 civilians in Kashmir. There has been no official announcement from the government or the Ministry of Information and Technology on whether the ban has been officially lifted or if this was the result of a technical issue. However, the accounts of Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir remain inaccessible in the country.

Hania Aamir at the centre of controversy

Actress Hania Aamir remains at the centre of controversy after her casting in Diljit Dosanjh's recently released film Sardaar Ji 3. Hania had allegedly made derogatory remarks against India’s Operation Sindoor. Following the backlash, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote a letter to the Prime Minister demanding immediate and strict action against Diljit, including calling for his citizenship to be revoked.

BJP defends Diljit

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh backed Dosanjh on X, posting, “FWICE’s call to revoke his Indian citizenship over an inadvertent and pre-incident film shoot is not only unfair but shockingly disproportionate. The film featuring a Pakistani actress was shot before the Pahalgam attack. If there is anguish, it can be expressed through a boycott or by urging that the film not be screened in India. But attacking Diljit’s patriotism and demanding such an extreme step is simply irrational."

Punjab BJP’s Culture Cell Convenor Hobby Dhaliwal also extended his support to Diljit Dosanjh in a press conference, saying, “At a time of the nation’s fight against terrorism, attempts are being made to defame him with baseless allegations".

Sardaar Ji 3 has been released overseas but not in India due to the controversy.