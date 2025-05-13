Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan and Mawra Hocane have been omitted from posters of their Bollywood films on music platforms. On Monday, Mawra Hocane’s face was removed from the Sanam Teri Kasam album covers on Spotify and YouTube Music. The covers only feature the film’s leading man Harshvardhan Rane now.

Fawad and Mahira removed from Hindi film posters

Soon after Mawra’s omission from the film’s posters, fans noticed Mahira Khan’s image missing from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees, which had marked Mahira’s debut in Bollywood.

The Raees album, which earlier showed Shah Rukh Khan with Mahira Khan, now features Shah Rukh alone.

Meanwhile, the song Buddhu Sa Mann, featuring Fawad Khan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, is currently inaccessible on YouTube in India, with a message stating "Video unavailable. The uploader has not made this video available in your country".

Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan & Mawra Hocane have been removed from posters of Raees, Kapoor & Sons, and Sanam Teri Kasam on music streaming apps. 🎬 #Bollywood #MahiraKhan #FawadKhan #MawraHocane #IndiaPakistanConflict pic.twitter.com/FNo8yzFZPE — Bipin Singh (@bipinsinghreal) May 12, 2025

The song was posted by Sony Music India. The poster of the song seems to have been altered on the music apps, removing Fawad from the image.

Interestingly, Fawad Khan still features in the poster of Khoobsurat, which marked his debut in Bollywood and co-starred Sonam Kapoor.

The recent edits and removals seem to be part of a broader crackdown on Pakistani artists' presence in Indian projects, amid escalating cross-border tensions. Following the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, India took strong retaliatory measures through Operation Sindoor, which also led to the banning of Pakistani content on streaming and OTT platforms. Social media pages of several Pakistani celebrities have also been blocked in India owing to the tensions between the two nations.

Fawad's film Abir Gulaal, his first Bollywood film in 9 years, was scheduled to release on May 9 but the film too now has been banned in India. The film also features Vaani Kapoor and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.

