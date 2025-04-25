In response to boycott calls following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, YouTube India has taken down songs from Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor’s film Abir Gulaal, as well as two tracks from the film titled Khudaya Ishq and Angreji Rangrasiya. The film had already been banned from release in India.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'Tragedy for all of us': Pakistani actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan and others condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Terror attacks spark backlash

The move follows heavy criticism on social media, with users opposing collaborations between Indian and Pakistani artists in the wake of the attack.

Advertisment

The April 22 attack, one of the deadliest in Kashmir in recent years, claimed the lives of 26 people when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam.

Also Read: Abir Gulaal Movie: Fawad Khan’s upcoming movie will NOT be releasing in India, states sources

Future of the film remains unclear

Advertisment

The two removed songs, a romantic ballad titled Khudaya Ishq and an energetic dance track Angreji Rangrasiya, are no longer available on the official YouTube channel of the production house, A Richer Lens Entertainment.

Also Read: ‘If we can open our arms, we can also…’: Ridhi Dogra on working with Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal

Earlier this week, the filmmakers announced that a new song, Tain Tain, would be released on Wednesday, but it has yet to be made public. The film, directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, was initially slated for release on 9 May 2025.

The cinematography for Abir Gulaal was handled by Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni, with music composed by Amit Trivedi. The supporting cast includes Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vohra, Sujoy De, and Amrit Sandhu.

Also Read: 'Writing was the real work' explains Logout director Amit Golani sharing insights into making the film