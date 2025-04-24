Fawad Khan starrer Abir Gulaal will not be releasing in India. Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir on Tuesday, many on social media demanded a ban on the film's release, which was scheduled to release on May 9 in India. The film, which also co-stars Indian actress Vaani Kapoor and has been helmed by Aarti S Bagdi, will not release in India, stated sources close to the I&B Ministry.

No show for Abir Gulaal in India

The move comes a day after several film bodies and fans demanded a boycott of the film amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Kashmir.

Now, as per sources close to the I&B Ministry, Abir Gulaal starring Fawad Khan will not be allowed to release in India. Soon after the tragic incident in Pahalgam on Tuesday, several on X called for a ban on Fawad’s Bollywood comeback venture Abir Gulaal which also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

By Wednesday, amid escalating tensions between the two countries, several film bodies too joined in demanding a ban on the release of the film due to Fawad’s casting.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, called for a boycott of those who work with Pakistani artists.

“This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time... these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work with Pakistanis. They come up with bulls*** reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think ‘agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh f**k it, I don’t care,’ but if this film’s heroine or the makers’ family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn’t have worked (with Fawad),” said Pandit, adding, "We will issue an order that anyone who works with Pakistani artists will be boycotted by the industry.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) took a firm stance against the release of Abir Gulaal. BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said, “We will not let Abir Gulaal release in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film).”

Netizens call for a ban on Abir Gulaal

On Tuesday night, hours after the attack, several on X demanded a ban on the film.

“Boycott Fawad Khan starrer Abir Gulaal,” wrote one user. “Still in favor of Pakistani actors in Indian cinema? Are we still going to allow movies like Abir Gulaal to be made in India with Pakistani actors? #PahalgamTerrorAttack #Kashmir #Pahalgam,” wrote another.

One demanded ban on all Pakistani artists working in India. “Not just the movie. All the movie makers, including the producer and director, should be banned for life. #BoycottAbirGulaal”

Fawad Khan condemns the attack

Late on Wednesday night, Fawad Khan took to Instagram to condemn the attack. Fawad wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

Fawad's co-star from Abir Gulaal, Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, too condemned the violence and wrote on social media, “Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families."

Actress Ridhi Dogra was trolled for working with Fawad in the film to which the actress responded by saying," “I DID when my govt allowed it. And I stand by the laws and rules.. But I also know Peace, Grace and Harmony is important for a healthy civilization. Yes there’s duality in these words but that is the very life we lead”.

Fawad Khan in Bollywood

Hugely popular film and TV star in Pakistan, Fawad Khan made his Indian cinema debut in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor in a romantic comedy called Khoobsurat. The film, loosely based on the 1980 classic of the same name, also featured Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aamir Raza Hussain.

He later starred alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, directed by Shakun Batra where Fawad's performance was loved by fans and critics alike. His last Bollywood appearance was in Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

In 2016, a ban on Pakistani artists in India was imposed soon after the Uri attack, which was further upheld in 2019 by the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The ban stopped the work of all Pakistani artists in India, particularly in Bollywood.

In October 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition seeking to ban cross-border collaborations, stating that the move would be a step backward in fostering peace, unity, and cultural harmony.