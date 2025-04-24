Indian actress Ridhi Dogra has responded to those who have criticized her for working with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal. The film’s release remains uncertain amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam two days ago.

Ridhi took to her social media and defended her professional choice, stating that she worked on the film when the government permitted it.

The actress also emphasized that her stance doesn’t mean she’s unaffected by the attack and expressed her anger over the incident.

Ridhi Dogra gets trolled

On Wednesday, Ridhi took to social media to express her anger over the horrific attack in Pahalgam. Soon after, several social media users criticized her for working with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Abir Gulaal.

Ridhi posted a note on X, formerly known as Twitter, which read, “I think it's about time the good Muslims stepped up and rejected the monsters and CALLED THEM OUT! Break ties with people and places that remain silent or deep down have ties elsewhere. Because repeatedly terror is coming from one place."

“They're ruining humanity. They're running faith. Kashmir was flourishing and govt did so much, had so many plans in place to make it good for business. But we all know who doesn't want that. Very personal opinion but it's time to stop being gracious for monsters in the name of humanity. Stand up for India,” she added.

Ridhi Dogra responds to backlash over Abir Gulaal

Her note was questioned by some who pointed out that she has worked with Fawad in Abir Gulaal, which also co-stars Vaani Kapoor. Responding to the criticism, she wrote on X, “I DID when my govt allowed it. And I stand by the laws and rules.. But I also know Peace, Grace and Harmony is important for a healthy civilization. Yes there’s duality in these words but that is the very life we lead”.

I DID when my govt allowed it. And I stand by the laws and rules.. But I also know Peace, Grace and Harmony is important for a healthy civilization. Yes there’s duality in these words but that is the very life we lead. On this earth. https://t.co/6KtDDkbU3d — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) April 23, 2025

“On this earth. I am a daughter of J&K where this happened and am well aware of the history of such monstrous crimes . Over many years. it boils my blood too that’s why I even try and speak to you all as fellow country men. I won’t keep quiet just because of my profession I choose peaceful collaboration. So don’t waste your anger on me. I’m as angry as everyone. I just choose to remain dignified towards others. Anyway. This is not about me. But we’re all angry. I am just as everyone else,” she added.

I am a daughter of J&K where this happened and am well aware of the history of such monstrous crimes . Over many years. it boils my blood too that’s why I even try and speak to you all as fellow country men. — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) April 23, 2025

Responding to another social media user who criticised her working with Pakistani actor, Ridhi said, “Civilization is based in community. Not isolating. But If we can open our arms and be welcoming, we can also close them when needed. And that fine too”.

Civilization is based in community. Not isolating. But If we can open our arms and be welcoming, we can also close them when needed. And that fine too. https://t.co/QqSIhjwCv0 — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) April 23, 2025

Controversy around Abir Gulaal

On Wednesday, Abir Gulaal trended on social media, with the hashtag #boycottAbirGulaal. Many on social media expressed their displeasure on Indian artists working with their Pakistani counterparts and demanded a ban on the film which has been directed by Aarti S Bagdi.

Abir Gulaal is scheduled to release on May 9. It is being reported that the film might miss the planned release date.

Several film bodies too have raised objection to the film’s release amid tension between the two countries.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, said, “This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time...these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands not to work with Pakistanis. They come up with bulls*t reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think ‘agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh f*** it, I don’t care’, but if this film’s heroine or makers’ family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn’t have worked (with Fawad).”

Fawad Khan condemns Pahalgam attack

Late on Wednesday night, Fawad Khan took to Instagram to condemn the attack. Fawad wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

Fawad's co-star from Abir Gulaal, Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, too condemned the violence and wrote on social media, “Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families."

At least 27 people lost their lives when terrorists descended from the hills in the picturesque valley area of Pahalgam and opened fire at the tourists present there on Tuesday afternoon.