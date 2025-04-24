Pratyush Dua is like any other boy who wants to make quick bucks via social media popularity. He is your everyday social media influencer whose life revolves around content for his social media. He’s so busy making money and increasing followers that he forgets to zoom out and take a pause before a stalker gets access to his phone and turns his life around.

Advertisment

This is the plot of the recently released ZEE5 film Logout, directed by Amit Golani. Starring Babil Khan as Pratyush, the film takes a look at the modern world problems of being too active on the internet and letting everyone on social media know about your whereabouts.

Logout is now earning all the praises for its intelligent storyline and acting. Amit Golani shares what he feels makes the movie stand out. “It’s all in the writing,” said Amit when questioned about Logout’s unique point.

Amit Golani in an exclusive chat on Logout

Advertisment

In an exclusive insight into the making of the film, the director opens up about the creative choices, the importance of scripting, and how Logout was shaped, frame by frame, long before the cameras started rolling.

Babil Khan Interview: Qala was not my debut film. I debuted in dad Irrfan Khan's........

Amit said, “Writing was the real work,” reflecting on the film’s journey. “I think everything comes back to the writing. In the past, and even with our upcoming projects, we dedicate more time to writing than to post-production, shooting, or anything else,” he said.

Advertisment

He added, “We’re also kind of famous in the industry for taking a really long time with our projects.”

He went on to explain, “The small details and nuances you see in the scenes—we crack them during the writing stage because we genuinely enjoy bringing them out. If the audience notices and appreciates them, that’s a win for us.”

Watch Babil Khan's interview on Logout, his dad Irrfan Khan and more:

About Logout

Logout follows the story of Pratyush Dua (played by Babil Khan), a rising social media influencer on the verge of hitting 10 million followers—a milestone that could land him a major brand deal. But his world spirals out of control when his phone is stolen during a night out, and a seemingly helpful fan turns out to have darker intentions.

Logout is currently streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Amit Golani, Logout is written by Biswapati Sarkar