Pakistani actors Farhan Saeed and Sabeena Farooq have slammed the Indian media for 'spreading hate' following the Pahalgam terror attack. The horrific attack which took place in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday has left the country in deep shock. The brutal incident has been condemned not only by Indian actors but also by many Pakistani stars.



However, Farhan and Sabeena expressed their displeasure over the Indian media's coverage.

Farhan Saeed criticises Indian media

On Friday, Farhan took to social media to criticise Indian media's coverage of the Pahalgam attack. He wrote, "As much as it's sad what happened in #pahalgam, it's cringeworthy to see Indian media, the most irresponsible and the agitator! Not the first time and I am sure not the last, it'll keep getting worse. For their TRPs they will say anything and if God forbid anything happens between these two countries, they'll be the first ones to run and the people of both countries will suffer! Act responsibly!"

Sabeena Farooq accuses Indian media of spreading hate

His Suno Chanda co-star Sabeena Farooq echoed his thoughts on the matter and accused the media of spreading hate. Sabeena took to Instagram and wrote, "Be it Palestine or Pahalgam, people have been killed in front of their loved ones, houses have been destroyed. The ones who died are gone, and the ones who survived will die every day. We cannot even imagine the pain they are going through. Please, Pakistani social media, everything is not a joke. Have some empathy. And Indian media, don't spread hate and brainwash people. Show some responsibility. Not every crisis is an opportunity."

About Farhan Saeed and Sabeena Farooq

Once the lead singer of popular band Jal, Farhan is now a successful actor in Pakistan, who also enjoys a fan base in India because of his shows like Suno Chanda, Mere Humsafar, Mere Ajnabi and more.

He has also lent his voice to the song Thodi Der in the Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend.

Sabeena is also a well-known actor in Pakistan and has been a part of hit shows like Suno Chanda, Tere Bin, Kabuli Pulao, Mann Jogi, and more.



Several other Pakistani actors such as Hania Aamir, Mawra Hocane, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan also expressed their grief over the Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack, which took place on Tuesday, 22 April, led to at least 27 deaths. The incident has left the entire country enraged, which has been demanding strict action against those who killed the innocent Indian tourists in Pahalgam.