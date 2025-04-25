From Roja to Sarfarosh: 6 Indian films that tackled terrorism head-on

6 Indian films that tackled terrorism head-on
Terrorism has left an indelible mark on modern Indian history, and filmmakers have not shied away from portraying its devastation. From gripping thrillers to movies based on true events, here are six movies that showcase how India has grappled with senseless violence and its resilience to terror.
Madhubala stars as Roja, a woman in a desperate race against time to find her husband, Rishi Kumar, who has been kidnapped by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
Kurbaan (2009)
The movie stars Kareena Kapoor as Avantika Ahuja, a psychology professor who makes the shocking discovery that her husband Ehsaan (Saif Ali Khan) is a terrorist.
Sarfarosh (1999)
The movie dealt with cross-border terrorism and was based on true events. Aamir Khan stars as Ajay Singh Rathod, a police officer who is on the hunt to stop terrorist Gulfam Hassan (Naseeruddin Shah).
Dil Se (1998)
The final instalment in director Mani Ratnam's India trilogy, the movie stars Shah Rukh Khan as journalist Amarkant Verma, who uncovers a terrorist plot involving multiple suicide attacks in New Delhi.
New York (2009)
The movie, set in New York after the 9/11 attacks, explores the lives of three Indian immigrants, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Katrina Kaif, whose carefree lives are turned upside down after they are suspected of being involved with a terrorist group.
New York (2009)
The movie, set in New York after the 9/11 attacks, explores the lives of three Indian immigrants, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Katrina Kaif, whose carefree lives are turned upside down after they are suspected of being involved with a terrorist group.
Fanaa (2006)
The movie stars Kajol as Zooni, a blind dancer, who discovers that her lover Rehan (Aamir Khan) is a terrorist and at the centre of a planned deadly attack on India.