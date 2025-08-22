/Veteran actor Raza Murad expresses anger over death rumours, files police complaint: 'This should stop now'

Veteran actor Raza Murad is one of the renowned and celebrated stars in Bollywood. Having credits in films in various languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, and other languages, has made his mark in the Indian cinema. Recently, the actor expressed his anger over the death rumours on social media and has reportedly filed a police complaint in Mumbai.

Raza Murad reacts to the death rumours

\In an interaction with ANI, the 74-year-old actor said, "There are some people who, for reasons I don't understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences. They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me. They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He has further said that post the rumours, he has been getting several calls and messages from across the world. He also revealed that the complaint has been accepted and an FIR will be filed. Soon, legal action will be taken.

All about Raza Murad

Son of the Bollywood character actor Hamid Ali Murad, was born in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. He is the paternal first cousin of Zeenat Aman and nephew of Zeenat's father, Amanullah Khan, screenwriter, best known for movies including Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Pakeezah (1972).