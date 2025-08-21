/Emily In Paris Season 5 first look, premiere date revealed; Emily set for a new adventure in a new city

Netflix’s much-loved show Emily in Paris is set to return this year on the OTT platform for its fifth season. The new chapter will have its fair share of romance, fashion and drama, but will come with a twist as Emily Copper, the lead protagonist of the show, will be seen leaving Paris and moving to Venice, Italy for a new adventure. Actress Lily Collins famously plays Emily in the show.

First look of Emily in Paris Season 5

On Wednesday, Netflix gave fans a sneak peek into Season 5 of Emily in Paris as it unveiled first-look images of Emily settling into life in Rome. Emily is now tasked with establishing Agence Savoir's new office. The images came with a hint at a fresh new storyline.

The caption read, "Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they’re serving up a slice of la dolce vita! Season 5 returns on December 18."

The images showcase Emily's Italian escapades. She is seen sailing on a boat in a chic black-and-white polka-dot outfit, soaking up the sun, and riding horseback with Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, hinting at a possible romance between the two. There are also images of her past love interests: Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (played by Lucien Laviscount).

According to the official description of Season 5, Emily will head Agence Grateau, Rome, and face professional and romantic challenges while she navigates life in a new country. There would be “work idea backfires, fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks”, with a “big secret” threatening one of her closest relationships.

Fans react to the new look

Social media users love the first glimpses and took to the comment section to express their excitement. One wrote, “I am officially obsessed with these images like the outfits??? Emily’s short hair????? everything about this is perfect i’m SOBBING”, with another sharing, “I know y’all love the Italian man, but I am rocking with Emily & Gabriel until the end.”

Another social media user shared, “Rewatching I’m sooo over Gabriel, he became so much drama and whiny! She seems so light and happy with Marcello… so excited for Rome!”

“Goodbye, Gabriel! Team Marcelo here,” one wrote. Another comment read, “Countdown mode: ON.”

About Emily In Paris Season 5

Apart from Lily Collins, the fifth season also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

Darren Star is the creator, writer, and executive producer behind Emily in Paris. Collins has also backed the show as a producer. Emily In Paris will premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2025.