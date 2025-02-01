Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins took to Instagram to announce the birth of her and Charlie McDowell’s first daughter, Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogacy. Tove was born earlier this week at a hospital in California, and the news of her arrival was publicly revealed on 31st January 2025.

Heartfelt message

In a heartfelt message, the actress thanked the surrogate as well as her friends and family who supported her throughout the process. Her post read:

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again."

Charlie McDowell also took to Instagram to thank their fans for their love and support, saying: "Thank you for all the kind messages and love. We are overjoyed and immensely grateful."

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell’s Relationship

The couple began dating in 2019 and announced their engagement in September 2020. They were married in a private ceremony a year later, in September 2021.

Charlie McDowell is a director known for The Discovery (2017) and Windfall (2022). Lily Collins is the daughter of singer Phil Collins, while Charlie is the son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell.

