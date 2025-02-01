In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Dan Stevens confirmed that he is in talks to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024). Stevens played Trapper, a veterinarian who works for the top-secret organisation Monarch.

Godzilla x Kong Sequel

The film will be the eighth entry in Legendary Studios’ Monsterverse. It was initially set to be directed by Adam Wingard, who helmed New Empire, but he has since been replaced by I Am Mother director Grant Sputore.

The sequel will be written by David Callaham, known for his work on projects such as Mortal Kombat, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Kaitlyn Dever Joins the Cast

Recently, it was announced that actress Kaitlyn Dever has been cast in a leading role in the sequel. While plot details remain under wraps, it is clear that Godzilla and Kong will once again face off against one of the many terrifying monsters from their vast rogues’ gallery.

The Monsteverse

The franchise began in 2014 with Godzilla and now includes six theatrical releases. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the films have collectively grossed over $2.5 billion worldwide.

Legendary Pictures has expanded the franchise with two TV spin-offs, Skull Island and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. While Skull Island received mixed reviews, Monarch was a hit, and its second season is expected to stream on Apple TV+ later this year.

