The second season of The Recruit premiered on Netflix on January 30th. The highly anticipated return of the spy thriller was met with positive reactions from critics and audiences alike. However, there was a two-year hiatus between seasons due to the Hollywood writers' strike and the complexities of filming in South Korea, where the second season takes place.

The series follows Owen Hendricks, a recently graduated lawyer working for the CIA, who becomes entangled in a global cat-and-mouse chase after encountering a former CIA asset who has gone rogue.

Season 2

In season 2, Owen Hendricks is tasked with uncovering a possible CIA mole in South Korea. The main cast includes Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, and Fivel Stewart. The second season consists of six episodes, leaving fans wondering whether they will get to see more of Hendricks’ action-packed spy escapades.

Will There Be a Season 3?

Netflix has yet to renew the series for a third season, but showrunner Alexi Hawley remains optimistic. Speaking to Deadline, he said, “We’re waiting for Netflix to officially do their thing with it.”

He went on to say, “There’s a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah; I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is. So, I’m feeling super positive about it, as positive as you can feel in this town at this time.”

Hopefully, Netflix will review the show’s performance after its viewership numbers are released in a few weeks. In the meantime, both seasons of The Recruit are currently streaming on Netflix.

