/Halsey defends Sydney Sweeney, slams trolls who boycotted Americana over jeans row: 'Tabloid denim bulls***'

Halsey is on Sydney Sweeney's team! Amidst massive backlash over Sweeney's American Eagle ad controversy, what was also at stake was the movie Americana. Despite its star-studded cast, the film bombed at the box office, and many have said Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad contributed to the failure.

Earlier this week, Halsey lashed out at trolls, defending Sydney. Hitting back at social media critics after the movie was boycotted due to Sweeney's controversial ad, the singer posted a now-deleted message urging people to watch director Tony Tost's work. She argued that the movie should not be punished over “denim bulls*** gossip.”

Sharing a poster of the movie on Instagram stories, the singer-songwriter wrote''you should go see this movie. because @tonytost made an exceptional film, in honour of a genre he knows intimately,'' the singer–songwriter wrote. ‘’Because his work and his vision are greater than the 24 hr gossip tabloid denim bulls***.''

‘’He's an incredible artist who made a great film with a group of hardworking, talented people. If you love cinema, than you should know that cinema comes first. This is cinema,'' she added.

The crime thriller, however, was caught in the firestorm of controversy. Made on a $9 million budget, Americana earned only $500,000 at the box office.

In a now-deleted post on X, Halsey wrote,“I’m not upset the film’s release is being hurt by the timing. I am upset that a bunch of non-celebrity people involved in this film are being bullied by the media.”

“I have said everything I am permitted to say about my feelings on the ad,” Halsey’s X post continued. “And if you’re a fan of mine and think I ‘support eugenics’ then idk what to say idk why you’re a fan then tbh…"

What is Sweeney's American Eagle jeans controversy about?

The Euphoria actress recently collaborated with American Eagle on their new 1970s-inspired denim line. The backlash began when part of the ad focused on her words. In one of the clips, the actress is saying, ''Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color.”

What was intended as a playful pun, great jeans from great genes, triggered a heated debate. Many netizens accused the ad of pushing a white supremacist agenda. However, the ad received a praise from Donald Trump, the President of the United States, who called Sweeney the ‘HOTTEST.'