/Colin Farrell's Penguin was stopped from featuring in Birds of Prey by Matt Reeves? Margot Robbie reveals

Birds of Prey, featuring Margot Robbie in the lead role, was released in 2020 and was praised by many for her performance in the film. The female-led creative showcased the specific portrayal of female anger and empowerment. Did you know the character of Penguin was supposed to be part of the film, which was recently released by Margot Robbie? However, the filming was stopped by the director Matt Reeves. Let's delve into knowing the reason behind it.

Why did Matt Reeves stop Penguin's feature in the Birds of Prey?

In an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, with Robbie and Farrell, the former asked, "Did we ever talk about Harley and Penguin?, to which the latter replied, 'I don't believe so". Farrell further revealed, "I don't think it came up once. No, we never mentioned, never spoke about it at all."

Robbie then interrupted by saying, "The first draft that Christina Hodson, who wrote Birds of Prey, the villain was the Penguin?. Robbie further revealed, "And then director Matt Reeves said, 'Don't use the Penguin. I'm going to use him in my thing. And so we swapped it to Black Mask, which was played by Ewan McGregor.



Followed by this, Colin asked if Margot still had a copy of the first draft and if she could send it for reading. Margot agreed to send it soon.

All about Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey is a superhero film based on DC comics. Directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hudson, it is the eighth installment in the DC Extended Universe, which also served as a spin-off and sequel of Suicide Squad, which was released in 2016.



It tells the story of Harley's struggles to pick herself up after being thrown out in the streets by the Joker. However, Harley teams up with Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya to defeat a gangster and protect a girl.