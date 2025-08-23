/Missing True Beauty? Watch 7 popular k-dramas featuring Cha Eun-woo

South Korean actor and idol Cha Eun-woo's acting skills with each show have left fans asking for more. While he is serving his military service, which began on July 28 this year, let's see a few of his K-dramas he has been part of.
Apart from having a successful music career as a K-pop idol, Cha Eun-woo has elevated his acting career with some of his best roles in True Beauty and Gangnam Beauty, among others. Here are a few of the K-dramas of the actor you should check out.
The romance show tells the story of a female student whose life changes as she learns makeup techniques. Jugyeong lives hidden behind the makeup from her hurtful past, and Suho also loses joy from his hurtful past. The two rely on each other, sharing their secrets.
Based on a Naver webtoon of the same name by Lee Hye, the show tells the story of Han Hae-Na, whose family has been cursed for generations. The curse causes her family, when they kiss someone, to turn into a dog at midnight for six hours. How the lead actress removes the curse with the help of the male lead forms the main crux of the story.
The show tells the story of Kang Mi-rae, who, suffering from frequent bullying because of her looks, decides to get plastic surgery. However, this leads to more persecution, and she tries to rebuild her morale.
The show tells the story of Eun Soo Hyun, a psychology professor and famous writer, whose son dies unjustly, gets involved with people who suffer from pain similar to hers, and solves their mysterious cases.
The thriller show revolves around Won Mi Ho, who is the only daughter of her father, who runs Daehan Group; her arrogant and selfish attitude causes her to make a big mistake that eventually angers her father into banishing her to Jeju Island.
It tells the story of a famous singer who travels forward in time, and he learns that he went missing in the year 1994. While investigating his disappearance, he bonds with a music student, who, unbeknownst to him, is his son.
The historical drama tells the story of a free spirit, Goo Hae-ryung, who embarks on a new life as a scholar in the Joseon royal court after hearing about a government post for female historians.