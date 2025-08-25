/Inspector Zende trailer: Manoj Bajpayee plays a sharp cop out to nab charming killer Jim Sarbh

Before the era of CCTV and cyber forensics, Mumbai had Inspector Madhukar Zende — a street-smart cop who cracked impossible cases with grit, gut, and a dash ofjugaad (resourcefulness). Loosely inspired by a true story, Netflix’s upcoming filmInspector Zende brings to life the unbelievable pursuit of an everyday cop who became a legend by tracking down the elusive “Swimsuit Killer,” Carl Bhojraj — not once, but twice. The film’s trailer was unveiled on Monday, and from the looks of it, the film promises to be a quirky, nostalgia-filled, relentless chase that celebrates a hero whose story deserves to be told.

About Inspector Zende

Manoj Bajpayee leads as the sharp-witted Zende, locked in a tense game of cat and mouse chase with Jim Sarbh’s charming yet elusive Carl Bhojraj. The character seems to be loosely based on infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj. The film also features Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan as Zende’s trusted team, Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale in pivotal roles. The high-stakes hunt races through cities and culminates in Goa, where sharp instincts and seamless teamwork lead to Carl’s dramatic capture.

Manoj Bajpayeesaid that Zende’s bravery and humour attracted him to the role. “What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse — the film takes you right into the heart of it. I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix.”

Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added, “Inspector Zende’s real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved. The trailer hints at the chase, but the film lets you live every beat of it. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on Netflix.”

The film has been backed by Om Raut and will premiere on OTT platform Netflix on September 5.