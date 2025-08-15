/Fallout season 2: Trailer, plot, release date, and everything to know about the upcoming season

Amazon Prime Video has dropped a first-look poster for the highly anticipated second season of Fallout. The series is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama based on the popular Fallout video game series. The poster gives us a look at series leads Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins in the Nevada desert with a giant neon sign that reads Welcome to New Vegas. The first season of Fallout was a breakout hit for Amazon and garnered over 100 million viewers on the streaming platform.

When does the trailer for Fallout season 2 drop?

While the trailer does not have an official release date, the showrunner and the cast will be making an appearance at Gamescom 2025, which will begin on August 19, so we can expect to get more details and a possible trailer for the second season.

What is the plot of Fallout?

The Fallout universe is set in an alternative timeline where American culture stagnated into a retro-futuristic society. In the Fallout universe, the US and China start World War 3 over Earth's last remaining oil reserves, resulting in nuclear annihilation of human civilisation. A lucky few survived in underground bunkers called Vaults. The show takes place over 200 years later, and human society has slowly started to rebuild itself in a world filled with hostile raiders and mutants.

What happened in Fallout season 1?

In season 1, we follow Lucy MacLean, a resident of Vault 33. Lucy has lived her entire life in the vault but is forced into the harsh wasteland in search of her father, after the vault is broken into by violent raiders, who kill most of the residents and kidnap her father. On her journey, she encounters a bounty hunter called The Ghoul, one of the original survivors of the nuclear war, who has lived for centuries due to a mutation caused by radiation, and Maximus, a member of a faction called The Brotherhood of Steel, a fanatical remnant of the US army that is obsessed with hoarding technology.

What to expect in Fallout season 2

At the end of the first season, it is revealed that Lucy's father works for the company Vault-Tec, the company that created the Vaults and also caused the nuclear apocalypse to create a new world order. Unable to convince Lucy to join him, her father leaves for New Vegas, the remnant of the city of Las Vegas, that somehow survived the nuclear bombs.

When does Fallout season 2 release?

The second season of Fallout will stream on Amazon Prime Video in December. Amazon also renewed the show for a third season. The supporting cast of the show includes Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Johnny Pemberton, Matt Berry and Xelia Mendes-Jones.