Fallout Season 2 teaser trailer out! Introduces new characters Deathclaw and Robert House| Watch

Exactly a year after the first season premiered, the second season of Fallout is all set to premiere on Prime Video. The teaser trailer for the second season of its critically acclaimed global hit series was revealed on Wednesday,new which takes viewers through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

Produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Fallout has amassed more than 100 million viewers worldwide, ranking among the service's top three most-watched titles ever.

About Fallout Season 2

The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale. Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).

Watch the teaser of Fallout Season 2 here:

Apart from the regulars, the season teaser also introduced a new cast member, Justin Theroux, in the role of Robert House, and gave audiences their first glimpse of one of the Fallout universe's most terrifying post-apocalyptic predators: the Deathclaw.

When will Fallout Season 2 premiere?

Fallout Season 2 will premiere on December 17, 2025, with the eight-episode season rolling out with one new episode weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026.