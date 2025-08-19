/Fallout season 2: Walton Goggins promises big things, calls it 'a whole other level'

Fallout season 2 has an official release date, and Amazon has dropped a few inside looks at the upcoming season. The new season of the show will be streaming worldwide this December, and fans’ favourites Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, Ella Purnell as Lucy and Aaron Moten as Maximus will return this time exploring the post-apocalyptic remains of the city of Las Vegas, now dubbed New Vegas. In a recent interview, Walton Goggins teased that the new season will be bigger and better than the first.

Walton Goggins teases big things in Fallout season 2

Speaking with Complex, Goggins shared, "Now that people understand what the world is, this story just takes it to a whole other level. I've been around a long time, and usually, a show that people are attracted to, with that license, the second season really starts cooking, right? That's when some real magic can happen." The Fallout series is based on the popular video games and was a massive success for Amazon, with them already renewing the show for a third season.

Amazon expanding video game adaptations

With the success of Fallout, Amazon has also revealed plans to adapt other popular video games like Mass Effect, God of War, and Wolfenstein. Amazon is not alone in this; many studios have announced plans for live-action film and series adaptations of video games like Nintendo's Legend of Zelda and Sony's The Horizon series.

Fallout season 2 plot and cast details

As for Fallout season 2, the show picks up after the events of season 1, where Lucy and the Ghoul head to New Vegas to stop her father and Val-Tec. New Vegas somehow survived the nuclear apocalypse, and why exactly Lucy's father decided to escape to the city remains a mystery.

The supporting cast of the show includes Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Johnny Pemberton, Matt Berry and Xelia Mendes-Jones. Fallout season 2 will stream on Prime Video this December.