/'Saw missiles being intercepted': Lara Dutta talks about 'stressful days' in Dubai as she and daughter look forward to return to India

Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta has revealed that she and her daughter are stuck in Dubai amid the US-Iran conflict and are hoping to return to Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Lara revealed she had travelled to Dubai for a brand-related commitment when the conflict began. The actress is married to former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi and the couple has a daughter, Sara.

In a video shared on Instagram, Lara recalled hearing explosions and seeing missiles being intercepted while she was at a studio.

Lara Dutta in Dubai

In the video, Lara mentioned having "stressful days."

"We have been in Dubai since the start of this Israel-Iran war, what's being termed the Israel-Iran war. UAE, Dubai has been my home now for the last three years. I have spent a considerable amount of time here. I was actually shooting on the 28th at a studio in Dubai...We started hearing the explosions overhead, ran out of the studio, and saw missiles being intercepted. It's been a few, I can't lie, stressful days. I have my daughter here with me, Mahesh was away for work, he wasn't in Dubai thankfully," she said.

Lara reveals being nervous

The actor also spoke about witnessing fighter jets flying overhead and hearing loud booms. "But I just want to say that we are nervous and it's been scary. Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once," she added.

The actress expressed gratitude to the UAE government for its dedicated efforts in assisting people and ensuring their safety. “I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job. I think, for every single person - I won't speak for anybody else - we felt really looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from,” the actor said.

"We feel like we count, we matter. The UAE government, as a resident, as somebody living in this city, is making sure they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe. I'm amazed my gardener has been showing up every day mowing up my lawn, watering the plants," continued Lara. She also said that the delivery riders have been working.

Lara gets emotional

Towards the end of the video, Lara can be seen getting teary eyed. "I've so much respect and admiration for just ordinary, normal people who don't have a choice of looking at wanting to get out, who are keeping this country running. We are actually looking at flights; there aren't too many, but there are some, Etihad and Emirates. But we are looking at flights to try and get back to Mumbai. More so because I think the kids are a lot more nervous about this, we are as well as grown-ups. We keep it together for the kids. So we are looking at flights and trying to get out by some means. We will figure it out," she added.

Lara talks about India-Pakistan conflict

Lara also spoke about the conflict between India and Pakistan last year. She said, "I was in India when India and Pakistan went to war. We saw how well our country protected us there. It's the same here… No civilian deserves to live in fear or to be caught up in a war that is destabilising the entire region. I hope common sense will prevail. Better judgment will prevail with everybody who's making these decisions. Until then. We continue."

Friends and colleagues react

Friends and colleagues from the film industry commented on her post. "I'm glad you're safe, Lara, and credit where credit is due to the UAE govt," actor Richa Chadha said.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, "Lara, my dearest, you hang in there, all will be well. Stay together stay strong, this will be over soon."