/Vivek Oberoi, in Dubai, writes an emotional note, salutes UAE government and urges everyone to ‘stay calm’

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who has been living in Dubai for quite some time now, has penned an emotional note for his ‘extended family in the UAE’ amid the US-Iran conflict. Talking to X, Oberoi on Monday shared a message urging everyone not to “be a bridge for panic.”

Vivek Oberoi pens a note for his ‘extended family’ in the UAE

In his note, Vivek extended his support to his "incredible community." He wrote, "To my extended family in the UAE, I know the headlines can feel heavy right now, but remember the foundations of this land are built on peace, resilience, and an incredible spirit of togetherness. Even though we hail from over 200 different nations, we are a part of an incredible community that looks out for each other as one big family. "

The actor also praised the UAE government and stated that the country’s dedicated armed forces were working tirelessly to keep residents safe and secure.



"I salute the exceptional leadership of the UAE Government, @modgovae, and the dedicated armed forces of the UAE. Their fearless spirit and tireless defence keep every resident safe and secure, and timely alerts issued by the @NCEMAUAE are our greatest tool for preparedness. The bond between our nations is a bridge of steel, and the safety of every soul here is held in the highest regard. Stay safe, stay indoors as advised, and stay calm," he added.

Vivek Oberoi’s message for Indians

In his message to the people in India, Vivek asked them to pray for everyone. "To those back home in India: Let’s keep everyone in our prayers. Don’t be a bridge for panic. Seek the source and only rely on verified media. Choose empathy over all else. The truth will always be the strongest shield we have. Sending peace and light to every home in the Emirates (folded hands emoji)," concluded his note.

He also added the UAE national flag to his note.

His note comes amid the Iran-US conflict as several Indians, including celebrities like Ajith Kumar, Vishnu Manchu, Subhashree Ganguly, Sonal Chauhan, and Esha Gupta, are in the UAE.

About Vivek's home in Dubai, his next film

Vivek Oberoi reportedly moved to Dubai with family sometime back. His villa is located in the Meadows neighbourhood in Dubai. His office is in Business Bay in the city. Fans will see the actor next in Spirit, along with Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, and Aishwarya Desai.