/Esha Gupta says 'It’s not a pleasant situation' as she remains stuck in UAE

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, the airspace was one of the first closures announced.

Due to the tensions, several flights were cancelled and suspended, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Among several Indian celebrities, actress Esha Gupta is also stuck in Abu Dhabi. Iran targeted several key locations in the UAE, including near locations in Dubai Airport and Burj Al Arab, in retaliatory missile attacks.

On Sunday, Esha took to her Instagram to share her thoughts as she is in a volatile situation. However, the actress hailed the UAE government for caring for people stranded at the airport.

The actress, who is in Abu Dhabi, said that the situation is under control in the city. “Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport, from giving for food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation. How well the situation in #abudhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone,” Esha wrote.

Screengrab of Esha Gupta's IG story Photograph: (Instagram)

The actor further shared, “Special mention to @modgovae Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not a pleasant situation, apology for. NOT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon.”

Esha has been stranded in Dubai and has been updating her fans and followers through Instagram.

On Sunday, the actress reassured fans, saying,'' “To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception.”

She added, “Praying for everyone effected. all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon.”