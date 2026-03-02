/SAG Actor Awards 2026: Sinners dominates, Catherine O’Hara honoured with Best Actress- Complete winners list inside

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell for the second consecutive year, was held on March 1, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Previously known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, the show honoured extraordinary performances by artists across film and television. The winners were chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA.
The ceremony, which was rebranded as the Actor Awards after moving to Netflix, honoured Harrison Ford with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-time contribution to cinema.
Also Read: Catherine O'Hara wins posthumous Best Actress award at Actor Awards 2026, Seth Rogen gives emotional speech
Major film winners
The award for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture was won by Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners. Emerging as the biggest winner of the night, the film's actor, Michael B. Jordan, also took home Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the same film.
The Best Female Actor in a Leading Role went to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, and supporting acting honours were given to Sean Penn for One Battle After Another and Amy Madigan for Weapons.
Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning won the stunt ensemble award in film.
Big TV winners
Coming to Television, Apple TV+ comedy The Studio ruled the evening in the comedy categories. It won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, with Seth Rogen bagging Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He also paid an emotional tribute while accepting the posthumous Best Actress award for Catherine O’Hara.
Trending Stories
In the drama category, The Pitt won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, with Noah Wyle taking home Best Actor. Keri Russell was given Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat.
Additionally, limited series honours were won by Owen Cooper for Adolescence and Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex. The stunt ensemble prize in television was awarded to The Last of Us.
SAG Actor Awards 2026 complete winners list
The film
Outstanding Cast
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners: Winner
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners: Winner
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet: Winner
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Miles Caton, Sinners
Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another: Winner
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Granda, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons: Winner
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Stunt Ensemble - Film
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning- Winner
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Television
Drama Series Ensemble
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt: Winner
Severance
The White Lotus
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio: Winner
Male Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt: Winner
Female Actor, Drama
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat: Winner
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Male Actor, Comedy
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, Inside Man
Seth Rogen, The Studio: Winner
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor, Comedy
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio: Winner
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Male Actor, Limited Series/TV Movie
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence: Winner
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Female Actor, Limited Series/TV Movies
Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex: Winner
Stunt Ensemble-TV
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us: Winner
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Lifetime Achievement Award - Harrison Ford: Winner