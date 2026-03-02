/SAG Actor Awards 2026: Sinners dominates, Catherine O’Hara honoured with Best Actress- Complete winners list inside

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell for the second consecutive year, was held on March 1, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Previously known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, the show honoured extraordinary performances by artists across film and television. The winners were chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA.

The ceremony, which was rebranded as the Actor Awards after moving to Netflix, honoured Harrison Ford with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-time contribution to cinema.

Major film winners

The award for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture was won by Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners. Emerging as the biggest winner of the night, the film's actor, Michael B. Jordan, also took home Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the same film.

The Best Female Actor in a Leading Role went to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, and supporting acting honours were given to Sean Penn for One Battle After Another and Amy Madigan for Weapons.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning won the stunt ensemble award in film.

Big TV winners

Coming to Television, Apple TV+ comedy The Studio ruled the evening in the comedy categories. It won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, with Seth Rogen bagging Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He also paid an emotional tribute while accepting the posthumous Best Actress award for Catherine O’Hara.

In the drama category, The Pitt won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, with Noah Wyle taking home Best Actor. Keri Russell was given Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat.

Additionally, limited series honours were won by Owen Cooper for Adolescence and Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex. The stunt ensemble prize in television was awarded to The Last of Us.

SAG Actor Awards 2026 complete winners list

The film

Outstanding Cast

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners: Winner

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners: Winner

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet: Winner

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benecio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another: Winner

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Granda, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons: Winner

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble - Film

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning- Winner

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Television

Drama Series Ensemble

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt: Winner

Severance

The White Lotus

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio: Winner

Male Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt: Winner

Female Actor, Drama

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat: Winner

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Male Actor, Comedy

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, Inside Man

Seth Rogen, The Studio: Winner

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor, Comedy

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio: Winner

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Male Actor, Limited Series/TV Movie

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence: Winner

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Female Actor, Limited Series/TV Movies

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying For Sex: Winner

Stunt Ensemble-TV

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us: Winner

Squid Game

Stranger Things