/BAFTA 2026 controversy: Delroy Lindo breaks his silence on N-word aimed at him and Michael B. Jordan- '...what happened last weekend'

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 14:29 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 14:29 IST
Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Delroy Lindo has broken his silence days after a racial slur was directed at him and Michael B. Jordan during the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Read the details inside.
 

Days after the BAFTA Awards 2026, which sparked backlash from the viewers as well as several celebrities for the racial slur, Delroy Lindo addressed the controversy that occurred to him and Michael B. Jordan.

The incident happened during the ongoing ceremony in London when the two actors took the stage to present the Best Visual Effects award. While they were announcing the winner, a slur was heard from the audience.

Lindo reacts to the incident

Lindo reacted to the controversy during his appearance at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, where he presented on stage alongside filmmaker Ryan Coogler. The 73-year-old actor thanked the supporters and said he and Jordan were deeply moved by the response. "We appreciate all the support and love we’ve been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us," the actor shared during the show.

He called the moment a difficult experience and said that the overwhelming backing helped him feel better.

While Jordan did not directly address the incident, he was seen interacting warmly with Lindo during the event.

Celebrities came to support

Several celebrities used the ceremony to express solidarity with the duo. Host Deon Cole spoke about the controversy at the start of the broadcast. "Lord, if there are any white men out there with Tourette's, I advise you to tell them to read the room tonight." Cole said.

Actress Regina Hall praised the actors’ composure and said, "I’d like to take a moment to thank the two kings who are in this audience and just send you so much love for your class."

Quinta Brunson lauded the Sinners cast during her acceptance speech and said, "We see you" and "We’re behind you." Others, including Jayme Lawson, praised Lindo and Jordan for "the grace and dignity that they exercised."

What was the incident?

The N-word that was heard at BAFTA 2026 came from Tourette’s syndrome advocate John Davidson, who was present at the ceremony as the subject of the nominated biopic I Swear. Davidson had later clarified that the outburst was due to involuntary vocal tics associated with his condition and did not reflect his beliefs.

During the ceremony, host Alan Cumming had also addressed the matter.


Despite the clarification, controversy was fueled when the tape-delayed broadcast aired with the slur still audible, and was later removed by the broadcaster BBC with an apology. BAFTA organisers also issued a public apology after the backlash.

