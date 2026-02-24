/"We take full responsibility”: BBC and BAFTA apologise after racial slur disrupts awards show

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has apologized to the viewers and the audience present at the award ceremony for the racial slur that was shouted on Sunday. The incident has triggered widespread criticism, and netizens believe that both the Academy and the BBC’s broadcast could have handled the situation better.

What happened at BAFTA

The disruption occurred when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on the stage to present the Best Visual Effects award during the 79th edition of the ceremony in London. The N-word was shouted at by campaigner John Davidson, who lives with Tourette's syndrome. He was present at the event as the inspiration behind the BAFTA-nominated film I Swear.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per BAFTA, the guests were warned in advance that Davidson might experience involuntary vocal tics during the event. The racial slur was loud enough to be clearly heard in the auditorium while Jordan and Lindo were presenting, and it also made them pause for a while before continuing with composure.

Host Alan Cumming during the ceremony addressed the audience, describing that Tourette syndrome can involve involuntary vocalizations, and apologized for any offence caused.

Also Read: Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams make their relationship red carpet official

Also Read: Host Alan Cumming apologises for strong language during BAFTA 2026

BAFTA issues apology

BAFTA also issued an apology on Monday, and said it takes “full responsibility” for the situation. "At the BAFTA Film Awards last night our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all," the statement read.

The Academy emphasized that Tourette syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics beyond a person’s control, and it did not reflect intent or beliefs. "We take the duty of care to all our guests very seriously and start from a position of inclusion," the statement further reads. "Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism."

BAFTA also stated that Davidson chose to leave the auditorium midway through the evening and watched the rest of the ceremony on screen. "We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all," it said.

BBC backlash and apology

The controversy was fueled when the BBC aired the uncensored moment in its delayed broadcast, and the version remained available on BBC iPlayer for several hours before being taken down.

In a statement, the broadcaster apologized for not removing the slur before transmission. "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards," the BBC said, adding that the programme would be re-edited.