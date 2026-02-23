/Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams seal it with a kiss as they make their relationship red carpet official at BAFTA awards 2026

He’s taken, guys! Irish actor and Hollywood heartthrob Paul Mescal made his relationship with singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams red carpet official at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday evening. The pair walked the red carpet arm-in-arm in coordinated outfits, with Gracie even planting a kiss on Paul’s cheek briefly, much to the delight of the photographers at the event.

The couple’s outing quickly became one of the most photographed moments of the evening, cementing their status as a rising power couple in showbiz.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams turn heads at the BAFTAs

Paul was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of William Shakespeare in the period drama Hamnet at the awards night. The handsome actor looked effortlessly elegant in a classic black Prada suit, which he paired with a white shirt.

This marks Paul’s third BAFTA nomination, following his previous acknowledgements for Aftersun in 2023 and All of Us Strangers in 2024, highlighting his rapid ascent in international cinema.

His girlfriend, Gracie, complemented the actor in a delicate Chanel floral dress. The elegant dress gave a romantic contrast to Paul’s sharp look.

Their ensemble also reflected the couple’s understated but effective coordination, resonating well with fashion critics and fans alike.

This was their second public outing in the week. Last week the couple were seen out for the first time, ending weeks of speculation about their romance.