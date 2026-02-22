/BAFTA Film Awards 2026 red carpet: Alia Bhatt, Michael B Jordan and more stars arrive

The reds carpet have roled out for the British cinema's biggest night and the stars have started arriving.
Michael B Jordan looked smart in a all black look. The Sinners actor is one of the strong contender of the night for his prolific work in Sinners. This is actor's first-ever BAFTA nomination.
Indian actress Alia Bhatt walked out wearing a glamorous silver dress, turning several heads.
Leonardo DiCaprio at BAFTA
Kerry Washington at BAFTA red carpet
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink at the red carpet
