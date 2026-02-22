LOGIN
BAFTA Film Awards 2026 red carpet: Alia Bhatt, Michael B Jordan and more stars arrive

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Feb 22, 2026, 23:04 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 23:04 IST

The reds carpet have roled out for the British cinema's biggest night and the stars have started arriving. 

Michael B Jordan
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan looked smart in a all black look. The Sinners actor is one of the strong contender of the night for his prolific work in Sinners. This is actor's first-ever BAFTA nomination.

Alia Bhatt
2 / 6
(Photograph: IG/ Dietsabya and BAFTA/X)

Alia Bhatt

Indian actress Alia Bhatt walked out wearing a glamorous silver dress, turning several heads.

Leonardo DiCaprio
3 / 6
(Photograph: BAFTA/X)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio at BAFTA

Kerry Washington
4 / 6
(Photograph: BAFTA/X)

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington at BAFTA red carpet👋

Sadie Sink
5 / 6
(Photograph: BAFTA/X)

Sadie Sink

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink at the red carpet

BAFTA red carpet!
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP/X)

BAFTA red carpet!

2026 BAFTA Film Awards have kicked off in style, and stars from the British film industry and beyong have started arriving. Scroll to check below:


