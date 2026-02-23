/BAFTA 2026 honours Dharmendra in emotional In Memoriam tribute; fans react

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) 2026 was an evening for celebrating global cinema and its legendary artists. Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, the prestigious award ceremony not only applauded the winners but also remembered film personalities from across the world who passed away over the last year. Among all the icons, what caught the attention of the Indian viewers was the name of Indian cinema legend Dharmendra, who was honoured during its In Memoriam segment.

Dharmendra honoured at 79th edition of BAFTA

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025 at the age of 89, was featured alongside international personalities including Robert Duvall, Brigitte Bardot, Diane Keaton, Terence Stamp, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Reiner, Gene Hackman, Tom Stoppard, Val Kilmer, and more.

The tribute was accompanied by a musical performance by Jessie Ware, who honoured the stars with the song, The Way We Were, originally by Barbra Streisand.

Fans' reaction to Dharmendra's inclusion

Soon after the clips and photos from the In Memoriam segment surfaced online, Indian fans flooded social media with praise. "Good to see BAFTA remembering Dharmendra ji," one wrote. Another said, "The BAFTA Awards featured Dharmendra in their In Memoriam section." While another fan posted the image saying, "The #BAFTA In Memoriam #Dharmendra." Another comment read, "Well deserved."

However, the segment also made several fans from across the globe unhappy as actors Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek were not included. One user wrote on X, "Poor oversight by BAFTA. James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane should have been included in the memorial section. Where was James Van Der Beek in that tribute to all the actors???"

About Dharmendra