/Alia Bhatt debuts on the BAFTA stage with ‘Namaskar’, wins over the Internet with her Hindi | Watch

Alia Bhatt sprinkled some Hindi on the BAFTA stage on Sunday night. Often considered as the British Oscars, the BAFTA awards honoured the best in cinema from 2025. Bhatt made her maiden appearance at the awards show and presented the Best Film Not in the English Language BAFTA.

As she walked up to the stage, Alia began with an iconic ‘Namaskar’ on stage, creating a moment for Indian cinema at the very British award ceremony.

Alia’s ‘Namaskar’ at the BAFTAs 2026

Introduced by host Alan Cumming, Bhatt appeared in a silver gown on stage and greeted the audience with “Namaskar” before adding, “Agla award ek aise film ke liye hain, jo angrezi me nahi hai.” (Next award is for a film that is not in English). She cheekily followed it up with, “Don’t reach for the subtitles just yet,” before switching to English and introducing the nominees in the Best Film Not In English Language category.

Alia’s brief Hindi was to prove a point of course- and to celebrate cinema across languages and boundaries- beyond the English language.

Bhatt stressed that while films “speak in countless voices”, the true language of cinema is universal.

Which film won Best Film Not in English Language?

Alia presented the BAFTA to Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value, directed by Joachim Trier. The film triumphed over strong contenders, including It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sirat, and The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Alia wins the internet with her Hindi

While fans in India are used to seeing Alia speak in Hindi, especially in films, her debut at the global platform with a dash of Hindi won the internet.

Alia’s Hindi also catered to a large South-Asian population in the United Kingdom who are more than familiar with her work in Bollywood.

Fans flooded the comment section of the BAFTAs Instagram post and stated that it was a proud moment for India.

One fan wrote, "Speaking Hindi on the BAFTAs stage is an iconic move ", while another praised the idea of inclusion, "This is beautiful. Great job to all who played a role in carving out a space for true inclusion."

“Eloquence at its finest! Alia's speech left me speechless, especially that impactful Hindi intro,” wrote another fan.

One fan pointed out, “Alia looks so classy & elegant and representing us with speaking hindi”