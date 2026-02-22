/Alia Bhatt at BAFTA! Actress makes striking appearance at British award

Google Preferred
  Wion
  Bollywood
Pragati Awasthi
Published: Feb 22, 2026, 22:42 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 22:42 IST
Alia Bhatt at BAFTA Photograph: (IG/@Dietsabya)

Story highlights

The actress looked stunning as she stepped out and walked the red carpet in a stunning attire. The Indian actress wore a shining silver outfit with a furry boa.

Alia Bhatt is here. The actress looked stunning as she stepped out and walked the red carpet in a stunning attire. The Indian actress wore a shining silver outfit with a furry boa.

This is breaking story

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing

