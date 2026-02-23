/Elegance and style! Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar turn heads at BAFTA 2026 as Boong bags major win

On Sunday evening, the 79th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) not just celebrated the British film industry, but honoured the cinema across the globe. The prestigious ceremony saw the presence of several icons, including actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani Dandekar, who graced the red carpet in London.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at BAFTA 2026

In their debut appearance at BAFTA 2026, the couple walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet. Akhtar was seen in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and bow tie, while Shibani posed in an elegant golden satin halter-neck gown featuring a flowing train and minimal accessories.

Photos from the event went viral on social media in no time, and fans praised the duo's charm at the award ceremony. The couple's BAFTA appearance comes just days after they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Akhtar and Dandekar tied the knot in 2022.

Farhan Akhtar backed Boong wins

The evening was special for Akhtar as the Manipuri-language film, Boong, backed by his production banner, Excel Entertainment, won in the Best Children’s & Family Film category. Directed by debutant Lakshmipriya Devi, the coming-of-age drama, it is set against the socio-political backdrop of Manipur.

The film revolves around a young boy’s emotional journey to reunite his fractured family. Boong has already been premiered at international festivals, including Toronto and Warsaw.

Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood debut

Currently, Akhtar is gearing up to make his Hollywood debut in filmmaker Sam Mendes’ upcoming multi-film project based on The Beatles. The actor is set to play the role of legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, whose collaboration with George Harrison is known to have introduced Indian classical music to Western audiences.