/F*** off, N-word! Host Alan Cumming apologises for strong language during BAFTA 2026

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards were filled with glamour and applause for the winners. But amid the celebration, the ceremony, which took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, saw unexpected interruptions after host Alan Cumming briefly paused the show to address repeated outbursts heard inside the venue.

What was the cause of interruptions?

On Sunday, the award show was halted twice as loud comments were heard during the live event. Cumming later clarified that the sounds came from John Davidson, a nominee and Tourette’s awareness advocate seated in the audience.

Outbursts heard during live broadcast

According to a Deadline report, during the ceremony, Davidson's involuntary vocal tics were caught by the microphones present there, and it was also audible during the broadcast. Additionally, some of the words also made the presenters and winners pause momentarily while speaking on stage.

During the opening segment, shouts such as "boring" and "f**k off" were heard while BAFTA chair Sara Putt addressed the audience. Another interruption occurred when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the Best Visual Effects award.

Alan Cumming addresses the audience

During the award segments, the host acknowledged the interruptions and requested understanding. He said that the viewers may have heard “strong language” during the event and later apologised if anyone was offended.

Cumming explained that the comments were not made intentionally, and that the vocal tics linked with Tourette’s are involuntary. As per reports, at one point during the evening, Davidson left the auditorium.

Who is John Davidson?

Widely known for raising awareness about Tourette’s syndrome, John Davidson's life is depicted in the film I Swear, and his character is portrayed by Robert Aramayo. He has often spoken about living with the condition. Aramayo, who won the Rising Star Award at the ceremony, paid tribute to Davidson in his speech, calling him "the most remarkable man I’ve ever met."