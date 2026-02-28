/Alia Bhatt reacts to BAFTA interview criticism: 'I was going back in...'

Alia Bhatt has finally reacted to the backlash she is facing following her appearance at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). The buzz is regarding a post-event interview clip that went viral on social media.
What sparked criticism?
The Bollywood actress had presented the Best Film Not in the English Language award at the ceremony. While has presence was lauded by fans, a viral red-carpet moment sparked criticism when she was asked to name a film with a memorable plot twist.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt debuts on the BAFTA stage with ‘Namaskar’, wins over the internet with her Hindi | Watch
In the video, Bhatt can be seen pausing briefly before naming Gone Girl. A few netizens expressed their doubt about whether she had actually watched the film. Some claimed that she appeared nervous or hesitant.
Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: Indian celebrities who chose sarees over heavy lehengas for their wedding day
Bhatt reacts
Speaking about the backlash during a conversation with Diet Sabya, Bhatt asks, "Why is it being talked about so much? Is it because of my expression?"
Explaining about the BAFTA red carpet moment, the actress revealed that she was trying to recall the famous monologue of Gone Girl. "So basically I really think it is the best twist but I have not liked watched it in... when did it release? 10 years ago? So I have not watched it after that," Bhatt said. “So when she was like, ‘that monologue,’ I was like ‘haan’ (yes) and I was going back in my head that oh ya, ‘that monologue, correct correct correct’ and she was mentioned cleaning the floor and I was like like ‘haan’ (yes) so I was like going back in time and I guess that’s what you saw. I am a cool girl. I am a sweet girl. But I could be... total... I mean I can be like... I am more sweet than I am cool. Actually, I don’t think I am cool. I am uncool girl, my sister would say that.”
Trending Stories
Alia Bhatt's work front
Currently, Bhatt is gearing up for the female-led spy thriller Alpha, which also features Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol in key roles. She will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.