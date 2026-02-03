/Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie banned from major royal event amid dad Andrew's ties with Epstein: Report

A lot has been happening inside the walls of the British royal palace ever since former Prince Andrew’s arrest. As the names of Andrew and his wife, Sarah Ferguson, continue to make headlines over their connection with Jeffrey Epstein, it has been learned that their scandalous association with the sex offender may finally impact their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who have so far been kept away from the ongoing drama.

As per a recent report, the two princesses have been banned from this year’s Royal Ascot. Both of them are among the family members who usually take part in royal events.

The Daily Mail reports that Beatrice and Eugenie will not join the royal family at the horse racing event in June.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking with the British media, a source said, "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year."

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, will reportedly not be allowed to sit in the Royal Box. This move is said to have “completely blindsided” both sisters.

''Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this,'' the source said.

No official statement has been released by Buckingham Palace and the Royal Ascot has of now.

However, another source has said that royals have been told not to have photos with the girls for the rest of year.

''Ascot would be out of the question because the royals have been told they can't have pictures with the girls for the rest of the year,'' another source told the British tabloid.

Despite what has been revealed in the Epstein files, Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Last year, he was stripped of his royal titles days by his brother and King Charles. And one of the most shocking moments of modern history came when he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Feb 19. However, he was released from police custody after approximately 11 hours and is now under investigation.

Reacting to his arrest, the King said in the statement, 'the law must take its course.'

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, he said, ''I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.''