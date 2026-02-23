/Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor only talked to 'young women', was a 'liability' as trade envoy

One incident involving Andrew from 2001, the year he became the envoy, has Patrick Nixon, then ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, saying of his visit, "I was particularly alarmed by some crass and offensive remarks about Saudi Arabia and its oil, which he made to distinguished Emiratis." Leaked diplomatic papers show that he warned at the time that Andrew had "damaged rather than enhanced our standing and that of the Royal Family" with his behaviour, as he rudely disregarded dignitaries, including an Emirati royal, during an embassy reception.