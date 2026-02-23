/Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor only talked to 'young women', was a 'liability' as trade envoy

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor behaved rudely with dignitaries, left people with “bruises” and was a liability as UK trade envoy, former officials have said. They claim he only talked to young women and was a liability.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor did not do a good enough job in the role of UK trade envoy and instead was a nuisance for officials who called him "a bit of a freeloader who wasn't very useful". They say they'd "rather not have any dealings with him", insiders from the former coalition government told The Observer. They said even though Andrew was a liability, removing him from his position was not an option.
Vince Cable, who was business secretary in 2011, said the former Duke of York told the outlet that ambassadors complained about holding grand events which Andrew was supposed to attend. They said he usually arrived late and "only talked to the young women and then leave early". However, “because he was royalty, the official line was that, of course, he was doing a wonderful job.”
Cable added that he was nothing like other members of the royal family. While meeting them was delightful, Andrew behaved in a manner that "often left bruises behind". In terms of his position, Whitehall officials were concerned that his position as trade envoy became problematic because he kept "dubious" company. Terminating his official role was a politically sensitive matter, hence it became tricky.
However, after a photo showing him with his arm around Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's victims, emerged in 2011, they decided to cut all ties with Andrew. The former prince was accused of sexually abusing Giuffre, who passed away in 2025. She was one of the most vocal Epstein survivors to speak of the horrors committed by the paedophile and Ghislaine Maxwell.
One incident involving Andrew from 2001, the year he became the envoy, has Patrick Nixon, then ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, saying of his visit, "I was particularly alarmed by some crass and offensive remarks about Saudi Arabia and its oil, which he made to distinguished Emiratis." Leaked diplomatic papers show that he warned at the time that Andrew had "damaged rather than enhanced our standing and that of the Royal Family" with his behaviour, as he rudely disregarded dignitaries, including an Emirati royal, during an embassy reception.
According to a report by The Daily Mail, a British ambassador warned the government about Andrew's behaviour as far back as 2002. The person said that he was ruining the reputation of the country and the Royal Family. However, no action was taken at the time. Reports suggest that Andrew quit only after David Cameron and the late Queen talked about the matter.