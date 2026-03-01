/'Trump starts a wag-the-dog war': From Rosie O’Donnell to Mark Ruffalo - Hollywood celebrities condemn US-Israeli attacks on Iran

Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, several Hollywood celebrities have spoken up against the United States and Israel’s coordinated military strikes on Iran.

The strikes, which began early on Saturday, shook the whole world, leading to reactions from musicians, actors, writers, and more. Several celebrities took to social media to criticise political leaders for fuelling the conflict and express concern over the humanitarian fallout.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Celebrities reactions

Rosie O'Donnell, who has often spoken against US President Donald Trump, condemned the military action on social media. Captioning her post, "He lies only and always #impeachtrump," she shared two quotes from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. One said, "If Kamala wins, only death and destruction await because she is the candidate of endless wars. I am the candidate of peace. I am peace," while another read, "I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop wars."

Taking to Instagram, The White Stripes lead singer Jack White said, "Don’t you love seeing him declare war on a country while wearing a trucker hat that says ‘USA’ on it? Behold the leader of the ‘Board of Peace.’ For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit? Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Cuba, what’s the difference right? don jr. and barron won’t have to fight or die, just other people’s children, so…invade and bomb away! New sign ups for the ‘board of peace’ starting at one billion dollars! Can you believe donny hasn’t received a real Nobel Peace Prize yet? Unfair! Maybe in his third term he’ll get one."

Actor Mark Ruffalo also condemned the strikes by posting an article about Trump ally Jared Kushner on Instagram Threads. "He was sent to make sure we went to war," Ruffalo wrote.

Actor John Cusack claimed that the conflict was a diversion from domestic controversies. Posting on X, he wrote, "Trump starts a wag-the-dog war - to distract from Epstein and to do Netanyahu’s bidding - had enough yet?"

Meanwhile, Emmy-nominated actor Carrie Coon posted, “'Department of War.' They weren’t kidding about that.”

Other celebrities' reactions

About the conflict

The hostilities have intensified following the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which reportedly targeted military and leadership infrastructure. As per reports, several senior officials, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the country's armed forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, were killed during an attack.